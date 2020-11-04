Quad Cities sees shortage of drug to treat diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis due to COVID-19 outbreak

Some people say they haven't been able to get a full refill of their medication.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lisa Lynn Eveleth is having some trouble getting her prescription of hydroxychloroquine, which is the medicine used to treat her lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

"When I was without the hydroxychloroquine, i did notice the difference of more joint pain, more skin rashes I'd have on my face, hands and chest," Lisa says.

She normally gets a 90 day supply, but her prescription hasn't been fully refilled over the last few weeks, after President Donald Trump called the drug a possible remedy for COVID-19.

"It's still unreassuring, because is the supply and demand going to be there?" Lisa says. "Because the demand is so high right now."

Dr. Lindsay Orris with Rheumatology Associates in Bettendorf says her office has gotten calls from patients without full refills, but not as much as she expected since the outbreak in the Quad Cities is smaller compared to larger cities like Chicago and New York.

"I definitely think our area benefits because we're not using a lot of it in the hospital right now as a treatment for COVID-19," Dr. Orris says.

Small studies show the drug can be a beneficial treatment for coronavirus, but Dr. Orris says not on a large enough scale just yet.

"There's hope and since it's a safe medicine, that's maybe why they're relying on it," Dr. Orris says.

Hydroxychloroquine is a long term medication so some patients won't see their disease symptoms worsen right away when they stop taking it.

Dr. Orris says her office isn't changing patients pre-existing prescriptions, but doctors are limiting the new prescriptions they're writing. The state of Iowa is calling on pharmacies to make sure they have enough medicine in stock for people already using it.

"I don't live in fear either, but I just wanna be reassured that it's gonna be available to us and the people that really need it," Lisa says.

She's staying positive, but she knows her health can take a turn for the worse quick.

"I've had west nile virus, and one day I was healthy and the next, I turn on the light switch, and boom, I was in the hospital," Lisa says.

Lisa hopes to get her next refill soon, since she only has more than a week's supply on her now.

"If (hydroxychloroquine) can help other people thats great," she says. "We just need to make more."