Quad cities divided on how states are re-opening economies

Quad City residents are divided on how both states are re-opening each economy.

MOLINE, Ill. — Quad City residents are divided on how both states are re-opening each economy.

"t seems kind of weird, but now it's getting more normal," Milan resident Cheryl McKeag said.

Illinois residents are under a stay at home order until June 1st.

"It's going on for quite a while, so the length of it is bothering me a bit," Moline resident David Allen said.

"It's hard not being able to see the grand children as often as I want," Rock Island resident Mike Finnemann said.

Some residents News 8 spoke with today said they agree that Illinois businesses should remain closed.

"I think we need to stay closed," Milan resident Randy Mcmeen "It's silly to open it up."

Others told News 8, they would like to see businesses re-open.

"I think some things really need to re-open, but I think they need to be smart about it," Andalusia resident Stephanie Gayer said. "I think if they do it slow and do it smart. I think Iowa is doing a pretty good job."

With restrictions, businesses in Iowa can open May 15th.

"Iowa is making the right move," Bettendorf resident Gene Leppert said. "We gotta get the economy rolling again. That is the main thing."