9/11 Coverage Archives: A look back on Quad Cities experiences 20 years later

20th anniversary of 9/11 experiences across the Quad Cities.

The events that took place on September 11, 2001 changed history forever, creating lasting effects throughout the country.

A lot of people who were alive then are able to tell you exactly where they were, and what they were doing when they heard what happened.

Some of those experiences have been archived 20 years later, including many pieces of history in the Quad Cities captured by the News 8 team.

The stories we show today range from reactions to moments many locals will never forget, both on the day of 9/11 and the days that followed.

Here's what the archived playlist from 2001 includes:

Quad Cities International Airports grounds all flights (09/11/21)

Firefighter Mike Radford shares Ground Zero experience

QC Red Cross Volunteer's New York assignment

Iowa Crisis Response Team prepares for leave

QC Muslim community speaks out

Rock Island Arsenal and Burlington Regional Airport increases security

Casey General Store increases gas prices + community boycott

Those local stories and more can be found here: