QC sign company delivering free banners to restaurants during dine-in closure

In the wake of COVID-19, Sign Team Inc. is donating "We're Open" banners to restaurants offering carry-out and delivery services.

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — A local business is making sure people know that restaurants across the Quad Cities are open for carry-out and delivery, despite the dine-in closure.

Sign Team Inc. is offering free banners to any restaurant still in business.

"We got the money for these (sign) materials because the community was giving it to us some way," Owner Micky Rodriguez says. "So we have it here and we're giving it back."

Owner Alison Rodriguez came up with the idea while making her usual deliveries around the area. That's when she noticed something in common with all the partially closed restaurants.

"I saw they had a lot of 'Open' signs on, with pieces of paper in the windows and doors," Alison says.

That sparked her idea on how to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I just got to thinking it'd be nice that they had something you can see from the streets or parking lots," Alison says.

Micky and Alison want to keep businesses open and thriving during this tough time.

"It's part of the economy to keep them moving and helping them out too," Micky says. "There's a lot of people behind those restaurants."

Even though their business has been slower, there's no limit to how many signs they want to give out.

"It doesn't matter how many restaurants need it," Alison says. "We're willing to do it."