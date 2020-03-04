QC public and private schools make transition to e-learning

Jordan Catholic School is starting to teach new material, as Rock Island-Milan School District sticks with review until all students get the technology they need.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Catholic Peoria Diocese is extending its school closures through April 30th, 2020, like Illinois' public schools.

The closures includes schools in the Quad Cities like Jordan Catholic School, which has been closed since mid-March.

"It was pretty disappointing to know I wouldn't go back to spend time with my kids," Cate Strahl, fourth grade teacher at Jordan Catholic School, says.

Jordan Catholic students are now one full week into the school's e-learning program.

Strahl says one challenge she's noticed is making sure students understand the material as they utilize resources like Google Classrooms.

Teachers started off with reviewing what they've learned so far, but are now introducing new material because they don't know when they can get back in the classroom.

"We're being flexible, families can get to (assignments) when they get to it and they knows their expectations," Jacob Smithers, Jordan Catholic School's Principal says. "But we know the reality is there are many family dynamics."

Smithers says some kids are benefiting from online learning, since they get more exclusive, one-on-one time with their teacher.

The Rock Island-Milan School District is sticking mainly with review for now, as they make their full transition to e-learning.

"Until we get all the students on board, to bring on new concepts means that you leave students out," Superintendent Reginald Lawrence says.

There's more than 6,000 students in the district, and Superintendent Lawrence says about 10 percent are lacking the technology they need to start e-learning.

He says in the coming weeks, the district will be connecting with families to get them the technology they need. The district will then transition to a fully online learning program.

Both the Rock Island-Milan School District and Jordan Catholic School are giving families the opportunity to get work done on their own time throughout the day, and are being more flexible with grading, like offering pass/incomplete grades, until everyone can be back in the classroom.