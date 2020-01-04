QC non-profits aim to bridge revenue gap after cancelling events due to COVID-19

Both Dress For Success and Gilda's Club have rescheduled their major annual fundraisers for late August 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Spring is supposed to be a big season for Dress For Success, but with their annual "Recycle the Runway" fundraiser pushed back to August, the non-profit is losing out.

Tyla Sherwin-Cole, Dress for Success's Executive Director, says the event makes more than $60,000.

"I hate to focus on the fundraising aspect of it, but it's one of our biggest fundraisers," Sherwin-Cole says.

The Davenport building is closed right now, but some services are still available online, like stress management and financial resources.

"(It's) resources in order to help people find jobs, since hours are being cut and some are being furloughed and laid off."

Gilda's Club is doing the same thing after postponing it's annual luncheon "Intimate Conversations," which was supposed to be this Friday, April 3rd.

"It is a big hit for us," Joy McMeekan, Gilda's Club's Executive Director says.

She estimates a loss of up to $75,000 over the next two months.

There are things the cancer support group can still do, like support group meetings for members online.

"People going through a cancer diagnosis often have feelings of isolation and loneliness, just dealing with it," McMeekan says. "Put something like (COVID-19 social distancing) on top of it, and they're even more vulnerable."

The Gilda's Run for Laughs is also going virtual later this month.

"They can do it on the treadmill, or bike path, or even sit from their couch and support us that way," McMeekan says.

Some organizers say they worry for all of these events being rescheduled for later this year.

"With so many non-profits having to do (reschedule), there's going to be a large amount of events in the fall, so we're hoping the community supports us like they always have," McMeekan says.