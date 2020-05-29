QC law enforcement leaders share joint statement about death of George Floyd

On Friday, May 29, several law enforcement leaders shared a joint statement about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The statement said these leaders find Floyd's death "deeply disturbing" and say that the incident breaks down the trust within communities.

Authorities say Floyd was detained Monday, May 25 because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, and the 46-year-old resisted arrest. A bystander's disturbing video shows Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.

Here is the full statement:

"The leaders of the Quad Cities Law Enforcement community find the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis deeply disturbing. We collectively believe that all individuals should be treated with dignity and respect. The trust of our communities is something that we can never take for granted. Incidents like this, regardless of where they occur, erode the trust that so many honorable men and woman have worked very hard to build and cultivate. We will remain committed to maintaining lasting, positive, and trusting relationships within each of our communities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of George Floyd."

Sheriff Tim Lane – Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Paul Sikorski – Davenport Police Department

Chief Keith Kimball – Bettendorf Police Department

Chief Jeff Ramsey – East Moline Police Department

Chief Shawn Johnson – Milan Police Department

Sheriff Gerald Bustos – Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Darren Gault – Moline Police Department

Chief Jeff VenHuizen – Rock Island Police Department

Chief Mark VanKlaveren – Silvis Police Department