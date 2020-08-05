QC Florist prepares to reopen in Davenport after successful Mother's Day weekend sales

K'nees Florists plans to reopen its Davenport location next week.

MOLINE, Ill. — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, K'nees Florists is having a successful Mother's Day 2020 season. The flower shop is delivering out nearly 500 orders this weekend.

"I pulled numbers yesterday, and this Mother's Day, compared to last, is going to be better, which is crazy to think about," Owner Trish Engle says.

With a busy mother's day season, things are starting to look up for the flower shop. Engle says her business has lost more than $30,000 in sales in the past two months.

But now, the orders are pouring in for moms across the Quad Cities.

"I think people can't go see their mom, and they cant take their mom out to brunch," Engle says.

The good news doesn't stop there -- Engle was able to bring back her staff to work this week before the holiday, with help from a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

"I feel that this Mother's Day can put us back in the green, and enable us to keep staff here and provide beautiful arrangements for the community," she says.

The flower designers are now back and working from a distance.

"I love having everybody back. I really missed them and I know Trish did too," Flower Designer Penny Forester says. It almost feels like normal again, now that we're all here."

And now that Governor Kim Reynolds announced select businesses statewide can reopen, like florists, Engle plans to reopen the Davenport location to customers next week.

She's excited to welcome back in-store shoppers, but she says the decision doesn't help this weekend's holiday sales.

"Mother's Day is almost over," Engle says. "We're in the building phase of it so theres nothing I can do for this Mother's Day for the Davenport location."

For now, until it's safe to completely reopen, Engle says she's thankful for support from the community.

"All in all, we are surviving this crazy time," she says. "I'm happy to say that we're still here."