QC daycare to expand classroom capacity as Restore Illinois Phase 3 begins

Daycares across Illinois encouraged to reopen, or expand their capacity, starting Friday.

MOLINE, Illinois — The kids at P&J Tender Care in Moline had a normal day like other toddlers -- dancing and learning at the daycare.

But about a month ago. the classrooms sat empty when daycare centers were ordered to close in mid-March.

"We took the entire month of April to clean, disinfect and reset our daycares," Owner Paquita Richardson says. "We took everything out of the rooms, painted, replaced the floors and shampooed carpets."

When P&J Tender Care reopened May 1st, only 46 children of essential workers were allowed to return, compared to its original capacity of 77.

"It's thousands of dollars less in revenue, because basically all of our private pay and non-essential workers, that income was gone in a matter of days," Richardson says.

The daycare reopened with just 10 kids per classroom, but their license was approved for 15 children per classroom, under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois plan starting Friday.

"We space them out because of our low capacity at tables, but they want to be social and wanna be together," Richardson says.

There are new measures for employees too, like wearing a mask and checking temperatures. Now, there's also separate workers for different parts of the building, and different workers interact with the kids and parents to allow for social distancing.

Employees at the daycare also doing their part to teach the kids too.

"Hand washing is a must. It's on a bi-hourly (basis)," Assistant Teacher Tracey Sanders says. "We're washing hands all the time and talking more about germs and personal space. People would be surprised at the age level where they do get it. They do get personal space."

Now, the daycare hopes to take care of more kids when its safe, as more parents return to work.