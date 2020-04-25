QC Custom Tees helps raise $20k for local businesses

QC Custom Tees is Silvis, Illinois announced it helped raise $20,000 for local businesses in the Quad Cities through the sales of custom t-shirts.

Businesses could partner with QC Custom Tees to sell the shirts. The business would get $5 from every shirt sold. The campaign started about a month ago. In that time, the company printed 3,700 shirts and hoodies for $77,000 in overall sales. In all, 115 businesses participated.

"All I can say is WOW!," wrote QC Custom Tees owner Michael Slyter in a Facebook post. "Our goal was $50K. We shattered that! Unreal. We are so thankful for all the businesses that took part and more importantly for all those who stepped up to order and help those in need. We are absolutely floored with the results."

Center for Living Arts in Rock Island and QC Rock Academy were the two biggest sellers, each making more than $1,000.

After the success of the first campaign, Slyter has a new idea. He designed another shirt. This one says "WE GOT THIS" in bold letters at the top. It also features the states of Iowa and Illinois and space for businesses to add their logo. The second t-shirt will also sell for $20. In addition to the money going back to the partnering businesses, QC Custom Tees will also donate another $1 for each one sold to the QC Disaster Recovery Fund.