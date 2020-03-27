x
WQAD.com

news

QC COVID-19 Coalition daily briefing, March 27

The health experts and community leaders give a daily briefing about coronavirus spread and prevention.
Credit: WQAD

Here are the key points from the conference:

  • The supply of Personal Protective Equipment is likely to remain low. That is one of the biggest challenges being faced in this pandemic.
  • The QC COVID-19 Coalition has developed a new website for community resources - find it here.
  • Health officials spoke on anxiety the community may be feeling at this time:
    • Talking to loved ones may help, spending time outdoors while minding social distancing, limiting how much media coverage you consume, don't attempt to use drugs or alcohol as a crutch to change your outlook.
    • Children may be getting agitated, restless, confused by the changes.  Health experts advise keeping them on a routine and offering honest, age-appropriate answers to their questions.

Listen back on the conference call on Facebook live, here. 

