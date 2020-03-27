QC COVID-19 Coalition daily briefing, March 27

A group of health experts and community leaders give a daily briefing about coronavirus spread and prevention.
Here are the key points from the conference:
- The supply of Personal Protective Equipment is likely to remain low. That is one of the biggest challenges being faced in this pandemic.
- The QC COVID-19 Coalition has developed a new website for community resources - find it here.
- Health officials spoke on anxiety the community may be feeling at this time:
- Talking to loved ones may help, spending time outdoors while minding social distancing, limiting how much media coverage you consume, don't attempt to use drugs or alcohol as a crutch to change your outlook.
- Children may be getting agitated, restless, confused by the changes. Health experts advise keeping them on a routine and offering honest, age-appropriate answers to their questions.
