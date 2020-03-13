QC Community Foundation starts coronavirus disaster fund, 100,000+ already raised

"The funds are available thanks to the generosity of donors who have given to the Community Foundation’s Quad Cities Community Impact Fund."

The Quad Cities Community Foundation says they have activated the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund and have committed $100,000 to the fund for the community’s response to the coronavirus.

"The funds are available thanks to the generosity of donors who have given to the Community Foundation’s Quad Cities Community Impact Fund."

They also say the Regional Development Authority has matched their commitment of $100,000. ARCONIC, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, Estes Construction, Russell Construction, and regular citizens have also donated.

"The Community Foundation will administer grants from the Disaster Recovery Fund in collaboration with regional organizations coordinating the pandemic response. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of this crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases."