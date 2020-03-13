QC Community Foundation activates coronavirus disaster fund, more than $100k already raised

"The funds are available thanks to the generosity of donors who have given to the Community Foundation’s Quad Cities Community Impact Fund."

The Quad Cities Community Foundation say they have activated the Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund and have committed $100,000 of the fund for the community’s response to the coronavirus.

"The funds are available thanks to the generosity of donors who have given to the Community Foundation’s Quad Cities Community Impact Fund."

They also say the Regional Development Authority has matched their commitment of $100,000. ARCONIC, Ascentra Credit Union Foundation, Estes Construction, Russell Construction, and regular citizens have also donated.