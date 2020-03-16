QC church turns to live streaming Sunday services amid virus outbreak

Wildwood Church in East Moline offers congregation live streaming option on Facebook Live

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Many congregations across the Quad Cities have canceled their Sunday services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. With many worshipers at higher risk of getting seriously sick, one local church is finding a new way to pray together.

At Wildwood Church in East Moline on Sunday morning, music and prayer still happening. It's just never happened quite like this before, steaming live on Facebook. It's all there, music, prayer, and a sermon in a high quality broadcast.

"Church is happening right now," said Lead Pastor Brian Smith to rows of empty seats. "In homes, in coffee shops, all around the country, church is happening."

Five hundred people usually fill the church every Sunday, but church leaders announced on Friday that in-person services would be canceled in light of the global pandemic making its way into the United States.

"I mean, there's a little disappointment there because we're a family," said Angela Byrge, who has been a member at Wildwood Church for a year.

She tuned into the live broadcast on Sunday morning with her family. Byrge said the experience came pretty close to actually being there, with the added perks of being able to see real-time comments and "likes."

"And we can share it, so that other people maybe that we’re Facebook friends with that don’t have the ability to attend and watch in person can watch it also," she said.

Pastor Brian said his members have been able to remain hopeful and optimistic throughout these challenging times.