DAVENPORT, Iowa — Protesters held a peaceful rally outside the Davenport Police Department Saturday. That is in response to the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday.

Between one and two dozen people attended the protest downtown.

Protesters shared frustrations with the policing system across the country.

They also protested the grand jury process, which they say isn't an impartial process.

Protest organizers said while the case took place in Kentucky, it is still important to fight for change here in the Quad Cities.

"It's scare to think that it could be me next, it could be my children next, it will be someone else next," said Eric Puryear, one of the protest organizers. "And it is a real problem. It is something that needs to be fixed, but seeing this sort of injustice persist just tells me that we have more work to do."