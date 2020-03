Officials say the patient is a man in his twenties, who was infected after traveling to Italy.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The fifth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Illinois.

He is now being treated in isolation at Rush University Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The third and fourth patients a husband and wife in their 70's are now in good condition and both being treated in isolation at their home.