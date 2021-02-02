ALERT: Black ice expected on bridges/overpasses this morning

Several weeks ago, there were nearly a dozen crashes due to similar weather conditions.

Just a few weeks ago, the morning commute turned hazardous quickly due to freezing fog and temperatures in the teens. That's the same condition we have early this Tuesday morning.

Current temperatures are down around ten degrees. Due to clear skies overnight and snow on the ground, we have supercooled water droplets in the air. Those droplets, when in contact with a surface, create ice that's not shiny. If you're a driver, you may not realize you're sliding until it's too late.

We can see some big problems when we get fog with temperatures this far below freezing. Watch for black ice, especially on bridges! @WQAD #WeTrackStorms pic.twitter.com/HUBnfgaH6J — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) February 2, 2021

Please allow extra time and keep extra space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. That's important if you come upon stopped traffic and people need to slam on their brakes.