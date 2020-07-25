Women in politics condemn gender inequalities on Capitol Hill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor Thursday to condone Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho, who allegedly confronted her on the House steps.

NEW YORK, New York — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to the House floor Thursday to condone Florida GOP Rep. Ted Yoho, who allegedly confronted her on the House steps this week and called her names.

"In front of reporters, Rep. Yoho called me, and I quote, 'a f------ b----.' These are the words that Rep. Yoho levied against a congresswoman," Ocasio-Cortez said. "This is not new. And that is the problem."

"It was not appropriate at all," said former Republican Iowa State Senator Maggie Tinsman.

Tinsman was the first female county supervisor in Scott County and held the position for 11 years. She said she faced similar opposition, leading her to start her own movement - QC 50/50 by 2020.

"The whole reason for beginning "50/50 in 2020" was to get more women involved in the state legislature in Iowa," said Tinsman.

Tinsman said women in Iowa account for more than 53% of all votes.

"And they vote in a larger majority than men," said Tinsman.

She said her while her movement did not reach it's goal of having equal representation by this year, she has more plans in place for the future.

"We want to have like a chapter in every university and college - including the community colleges - that is run by women college students and talks about running after your education," said Tinsman.

She added that there is currently one chapter already in place at the University of Northern Iowa.