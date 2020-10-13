Why eyes will be on Clinton County and other Iowa counties this election

Iowa is the state with the most "pivot counties" and many surround the Quad City area.

CLINTON, Iowa — Many eyes will be on Iowa, a swing state, this election. Quad City area political experts say it comes down to "pivot counties" or those who voted for President Obama in 2008 and 2012, but President Trump in 2016.

Clinton County voters have the power to alter the election, but they might not know it.

"Actually I don't know what a "pivot county" is," says voter Erik Taylor.

Clinton County is a "pivot county". It's one of 31 in the Iowa (the state with the most) and many surround Scott County. In Illinois there are 11 pivot counties where many circle Rock Island County.

Clinton County Auditor, Eric Van Lancker, says he's proud of Clinton County voters for that distinction.

"It shows our voters really discriminate their ballot," says Van Lancker. He says it doesn't matter if the nominee is a democrat or republican, they pick the person to represent them best.

"We've always had a lot more people registered as "no party" - people registered as "no party" - than democrat or republican."

"Over here you have to fight for those "no party" people," says Dan Smicker, Clinton County Republican Party Chairman. He believes "no party" people will control this election. On Clinton County's elections website, they show more than 13,000 people are "no party" voters.

""No party" people want to know two things: number one, what do you stand for? What are your policies? And how is it going to affect me?"

Since 1972, Iowa has been a true swing state. The state has chosen the republican nominee six times and the democratic nominee six times.

More voters are requesting mail-in ballots this year. Van Lancker says voters have more time to choose wisely.

"It allows them to sit at home and they can Google the questions or they can Google the candidates and see who is right for them," explains Van Lancker.