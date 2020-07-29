Watch Live: Pritzker gives COVID-19 update July 29

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for youth and adult recreational sports across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The regulations are set to affect the Illinois High School and Elementary School Associations (IHSA, IESA), travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and and park district sports programs. The guidance does not apply to professional or college level sports.
"Collectively we hope that when metrics and risks improve measurably we can restart these sports," Pritzker said.