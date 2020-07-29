Watch Live: Pritzker gives COVID-19 update July 29

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions for youth and adult recreational sports across the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The regulations are set to affect the Illinois High School and Elementary School Associations (IHSA, IESA), travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers and and park district sports programs. The guidance does not apply to professional or college level sports.