WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds COVID-19 briefing

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is updating the state on the coronavirus response Aug. 6, 2020.

505,048 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus meaning, Reynolds said, 1 in 6 Iowans have now been tested for the coronavirus.

When asked if Reynolds thought any school districts in the state should return to school completely online, the governor said, "I'm not going to answer hypotheticals right now. We've got guidelines in place."

"They're not... this is isn't.. we're doing everything we can to help schools comply with the state law," Reynolds said. "This is not just something we threw together."