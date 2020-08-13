Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Iowa, set to speak at Iowa State Fairgrounds

Vice President Mike Pence is in Iowa Thursday to campaign for President Donald Trump with 82 days until the election.
Pence, who last visited Iowa in June, arrived at the Des Moines International Airport shortly after noon and will deliver remarks at 1 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to launch the "Farmers and Ranchers for Trump" coalition.
After the event, Pence will attend a Heritage Action Town Hall to launch the “Fight for America” campaign.
"We'll continue to be there for agriculture across Iowa and we'll continue to support ethanol even in this challenging time," Pence told Local 5 in late July.
The vice president will wrap up his visit with the Republican Party of Iowa state dinner.
