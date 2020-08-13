Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Iowa, set to speak at Iowa State Fairgrounds

Pence will make a campaign stop at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to launch the "Farmers and Ranchers for Trump" coalition.

Vice President Mike Pence is in Iowa Thursday to campaign for President Donald Trump with 82 days until the election.

Pence, who last visited Iowa in June, arrived at the Des Moines International Airport shortly after noon and will deliver remarks at 1 p.m. at the Iowa State Fairgrounds to launch the "Farmers and Ranchers for Trump" coalition.

After the event, Pence will attend a Heritage Action Town Hall to launch the “Fight for America” campaign.

Awaiting arrival of @VP @Mike_Pence at the launch of the Farmers and Ranchers for Trump campaign event in Des Moines. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/AGegJY6A0z — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) August 13, 2020

Wheels up with @DHS_Wolf to the Great state of Iowa! This Administration has been fighting for America’s Farmers and Ranchers since day one and we will continue to fight for you with four more years! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 13, 2020

Glad to join the @VP in Iowa today to share our support for the entire law enforcement community. The men and women who make up our law enforcement are the thin blue line keeping our communities safe and prosperous. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) August 13, 2020

"We'll continue to be there for agriculture across Iowa and we'll continue to support ethanol even in this challenging time," Pence told Local 5 in late July.

The vice president will wrap up his visit with the Republican Party of Iowa state dinner.

Pence arrives in Iowa (8-13-2020) WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Iowa. bit.ly/2DOw1ck Posted by We Are Iowa Local 5 News on Thursday, August 13, 2020