Iowa voting rights activist considers run for Iowa governor

Deidre DeJear announced an exploratory committee that will tour through the Quad Cities area starting Tuesday, July 13.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa voting rights activist Deidre DeJear says she is considering a run for Iowa governor.

On Monday, July 12 DeJear announced the formation of an exploratory committee and a tour of seven Iowa cities this week to discuss the idea with Iowans.

She will begin at a Des Moines hair salon and then travel to Clinton and Davenport on Tuesday, before heading to Muscatine, Burlington and Fort Madison the following day. The last stop will be in Ottumwa on Thursday.

DeJear won the Democratic nomination for Iowa secretary of state in 2018, becoming the first Black person to be nominated by a major political party for a statewide office in Iowa. She was defeated in the general election by incumbent Republican Paul Pate.

Iowa Rep. Ras Smith, also a Democrat, announced his candidacy last month.