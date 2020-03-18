Voters turn down 2 proposals in the Knoxville School District

Voters said no to both proposals on their ballots.

KNOXVILLE, Ill. — Knox County voters have decided against waiving tuition for children of teachers who aren’t living in the Knoxville Community School District.

Voters turned down the proposal 558 to 525.

Voters also turned down a proposal to sell non-referendum bonds to fund a multi-purpose artificial turf in the Knoxville Community School District.

The proposal asked whether they should sell as many bonds as it took to fund the turf replacement, which is a $1.1 million project.

Voters said "no" 806 to 270.