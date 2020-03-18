Voters approve some tax increases for Coal Valley's emergency services

It was a tight race for Coal Valley's three proposals to the community.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Click here for full election results

It was a tight race for Coal Valley's three proposals to the community.

Voters in Coal Valley have decided to approve some tax increases to help pay for emergency services.

The Coal Valley Fire Protection District asked voters on Tuesday, March 17 if they would approve a .1% increase for providing ambulance services. Voters approved of the increase by a tight margin, 503 to 494.

Voters in Coal Valley also approved a special tax of a maximum .05% for property tax to provide funds for emergency and rescue crews and equipment. That proposal passed 514 to 481.

Another proposal asked voters if the allowable tax rate for the Coal Valley Fire Protection District could be increased from .3% to .4% property tax. Voters decided no, 527 to 468 - 53% to 47%.

The fire department bought its own ambulance, but before that was paying a private company $37,000 per year to use their ambulance service.