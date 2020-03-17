Virtual rallies, line spacing: Illinois votes amid pandemic

Voting is underway in Illinois where presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders rallied voters from afar amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is hoping to expand his lead over Sanders as Illinois votes Tuesday, March 17.

Other races are on the ballot. Officials declined to postpone the election despite concerns about low turnout because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There were some signs of early confusion, with voters calling a hotline to get help finding polling places. In Chicago, about 50 polling sites opened late.