x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Sen. Dick Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

The U.S. Senate majority whip said he is experiencing minor COVID-19 symptoms and will work remotely as he quarantines.

More Videos

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, July 28, according to a statement from his office.

The Senate majority whip said he is fully vaccinated and double boosted against COVID-19 and only experiencing minor symptoms.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines," Durbin said, "I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely."

Durbin was scheduled to attend a Senate Judiciary Committee markup regarding pending nominations and legislation and meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Tobacco Products Director Brian King on Thursday.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

RELATED: Sen. Durbin says USP Thomson conduct is 'a reasonable situation' during prison visit

RELATED: Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends 'strict isolation'

Paid Advertisement