Dual Trump and Biden events held in QC area just 2 weeks before election day

Both Biden and Trump had supporter events in the QC on October 23.

Events for Trump and for Biden were held in the Quad Cities as supporters gathered just 2 weeks before election day.

The former Iowa governor and US ambassador to China Terry Branstad was in Davenport Friday, October 23 for a "Catholics for Trump" meet-up.

He was joined by coach Lou Holtz, Trump campaign senior advisor Eric Branstad, and US representative candidate, Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

The Catholic meet up focused on Iowa's critical role in the fight for the senate and confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the US supreme court

A recent poll from Monmouth University shows democrat Rita Hart leading Miller-Meeks 49% to 43% among registered voters. Both Miller-Meeks and governor Branstad said the only numbers they're concerned about are those on election night.

Also held on October 23, Congressman Dave Loebsack showed up for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Davenport.

The congressman joined other elected officials to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy and how he believes a Biden-Harris administration would move the country forward amid the pandemic.