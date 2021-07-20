Tom McNamara not running for Congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Illinois Democrat has withdrawn his name for the race to become the next congressman in the state's 17th district.
Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has announced he's no longer interested in running for the seat. McNamara says he considered running after current Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced she will not be seeking reelection in 2022.
Republican Esther Joy King, who lost to Bustos in 2020 by 4%, has already announced she's running again. No word what Democrats are considering running for the seat.