Tom McNamara not running for Congress

The Rockford mayor considered running since current Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos is not seeking reelection.

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An Illinois Democrat has withdrawn his name for the race to become the next congressman in the state's 17th district.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara has announced he's no longer interested in running for the seat. McNamara says he considered running after current Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced she will not be seeking reelection in 2022.