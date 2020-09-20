The Resolution's Thurgood Brooks announces bid for mayor

The Rock Island activist says that his platform is primarily focused on affordable housing and cleaning up neighborhoods.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island man now well-known for leading a local activist group announced his candidacy for mayor on Saturday.

Thurgood Brooks, founder of the local civil rights platform The Resolution, announced his mayoral bid at a small event in Martin Luther King Jr. Park on September 19.

Brooks says that his platform has a primary focus on issues like affordable housing, cleaning up neighborhoods, sustainability, and firm Rock Island leadership."

""Rock Islanders need leadership, to start off with, and leadership that believes in Rock Islanders, and believes that Rock Island has citizens here that with opportunity can take Rock Island to where we should be," says Brooks.

Brooks grew up in Rock Island, graduated from Western Illinois University, and then came back to the city to work as a family advocate at the Martin Luther King Junior Center. On June 3, Brooks created The Resolution to open dialogues between the community and city officials on issues such as racial injustice and police reform in the wake of the death of George Floyd.