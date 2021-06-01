Listen: Senator Tammy Duckworth interview interrupted by Capitol Police security updates

As Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth gave an interview from the US Capitol building after a breach by protesters.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tammy Duckworth, who represents Illinois' 8th District, was sheltering in place after the US Capitol Building was breached as the Electoral Vote count was happening, Wednesday, January 6.

The senator was inside the US Capitol when the chaos began.

"I cannot believe this is happening," said Senator Duckworth.

In an interview with several media outlets, the senator confirmed that one of the staff members was able to grab the Electoral College ballots before being moved to a safer location in the building.

"But I will not be deterred from doing my job to get this process completed, so we can return to the important work at hand," she said.

During the interview Capitol Police could be heard giving an update in the background.

The senator said they were getting updates about every 20 minutes. During the afternoon they were searching the building for other staff members who may have been barricaded.

RELATED: Local lawmakers react to protests at US Capitol

Senator Duckworth shared a Tweet earlier in the day, saying she never expected a situation like this to unfold.