Supreme Court: Circuit courts can return to normal June 1

The Illinois Supreme Court says the state’s courts can return to normal operations beginning June 1.

In Wednesday’s order, May 20, the high court leaves to the chief judges of the state’s 24 judicial circuits to implement plans for in-person hearings based on specific factors.

The justices urge social distancing measures remain in place and a way found to reduce the number of people physically present in court facilities.