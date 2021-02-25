Some Iowa lawmakers push for ban on "1619 Project"; others push back against the move

HF 222 would withhold state funds from schools at all levels, grade school to state universities and community colleges, that use essays.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill currently making its' way through the Iowa legislative session proposes banning the New York Times' "1619 Project" from public school U.S history curriculum.

The "1619 Project" is a collection of essays that aims to place "the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."

House File 222 says, "A school shall not utilize any United States history curriculum that in whole or in part is derived from a project by the New York Times, known as the "1619 Project", or any similarly developed curriculum."

The bill additionally proposes "budget reductions for curriculum violations" and "aid reduction for curriculum violations".

HF 222 was originally introduced to the Iowa State house by Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler of House District 4.