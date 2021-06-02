x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Politics

Scott County Democrats collect 2000 signatures in special election push, getting help from state Dems

In the push to force an election for the seat of the Scott County Auditor, local Democrats have collected about 20% of the public signatures they need.

Scott County Democrats report that they have collected about 20% of the signatures they need to force a special election for the Scott County.

As of Wednesday, June 2, the group has reportedly collected about 2,000 signatures from the publics, just over one-fifth of the necessary 9,300.

County Democrats are collecting signatures to call for a special election to fill the position of former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz after the GOP-led Board of Supervisors voted on party lines to appoint a replacement, later announced to be former Davenport Alderman Kerri Tompkins, instead of elect one.

Democrats say that the move is an undemocratic attempt at a power grab.

As the deadline nears, state-level Democrats are reportedly coming to the Quad City to support the movement and drive collection efforts.

Democrats must collect 9,300 signatures by Tuesday, June 8 in order to succeed in their push for the special election.

Related Articles