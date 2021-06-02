Scott County Democrats collect 2000 signatures in special election push, getting help from state Dems

In the push to force an election for the seat of the Scott County Auditor, local Democrats have collected about 20% of the public signatures they need.

As of Wednesday, June 2, the group has reportedly collected about 2,000 signatures from the publics, just over one-fifth of the necessary 9,300.

Democrats say that the move is an undemocratic attempt at a power grab.

As the deadline nears, state-level Democrats are reportedly coming to the Quad City to support the movement and drive collection efforts.