Scott County Democrats collect 2000 signatures in special election push, getting help from state Dems

Scott County Democrats report that they have collected about 20% of the signatures they need to force a special election for the Scott County.
As of Wednesday, June 2, the group has reportedly collected about 2,000 signatures from the publics, just over one-fifth of the necessary 9,300.
County Democrats are collecting signatures to call for a special election to fill the position of former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz after the GOP-led Board of Supervisors voted on party lines to appoint a replacement, later announced to be former Davenport Alderman Kerri Tompkins, instead of elect one.
Democrats say that the move is an undemocratic attempt at a power grab.
As the deadline nears, state-level Democrats are reportedly coming to the Quad City to support the movement and drive collection efforts.
Democrats must collect 9,300 signatures by Tuesday, June 8 in order to succeed in their push for the special election.