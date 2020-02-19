Watch: Blagojevich speaks outside Chicago home following release

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich held his first scheduled press event since President Donald Trump commuted his sentence for political corruption.

CHICAGO — Rod Blagojevich starts speaking at around 28 minutes into the video

The Democrat answered questions Wednesday, February 19 outside his Chicago home about his future plans and whether he accepts any responsibility for the crimes that landed him in prison.

A large sign hanging on a porch of the home outside home expressed gratitude to the Republican Trump. It read, “Thanks Mr. President.”