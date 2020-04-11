Rock Island sees big voter turnout despite 42,000 early votes

42,000 voters have already cast their ballots early.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Officials say 42,000 voters have already cast their ballots early, but county election officials believe that number may nearly double by the end of election night.

Polls close in Illinois at 7 p.m. and once they do the ballots and election equipment memory cards will come to the Rock Island County clerk's office to be counted.

Polling sites in Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline had steady traffic but no crazy lines.

The county clerk says she doesn't think that means the turnout will be low. County Clerk Karen Kinney says she's expecting 30,000 people to cast their ballots on election night.

That means her office is anticipating about 70,000 ballots to go through after the polls close and she says she's hopeful that they'll have results on election night.

Poll workers tell News 8 that this election year is much different because of the early voting and vote by mail push. While the Rock Island County clerk's office may have all the results counted tonight.