Voters in Rock Island County have turned down a proposal to raise local sales tax to help pay for jail and court operations.

The proposed increase was 1%.

This means that for every $100 of taxable merchandise someone buys, they would have paid $1 extra in sales tax.

The proposal was easily refused, with a vote of 13,968 to 6,388, 69% - 31%.