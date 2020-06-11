Rock Island County counts about 67k votes, record early voting numbers

Rock Island County saw a record number of voters take advantage of casting their ballot early.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Around 67,000 people voted in Rock Island County, according to county clerk Karen Kinney. More than 44,000 of those votes were cast early, both in-person and by mail. That's a record for Rock Island County.

There was a delay in combining the early votes with the Election Day votes because of two faulty memory cards, said Kinney.

Kinney said the cards "had to be rectified in a manner to maintain the integrity of the election before all the Pre-Election Day vote totals could be included with the Election Day vote totals for a listing of unofficial results."

The process created about a 90-minute delay.

The count remains unofficial. About 1,500 Vote-By-Mail ballots remain unaccounted for. The office can continue counting ballots received through November 17, as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

Even though additional ballots may be counted, Kinney said it would be mathematically impossible for any of the results to change at this point.

The deadline to certify votes in Illinois is December 4.

There are about 90,000 registered voters in Rock Island County.