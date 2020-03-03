Rock Island County Board candidates draw crowds at forum, address tax and budget plans

Nine Democratic candidates running for four contested positions on the Rock Island County Board addressed the community at a forum Monday night.

The forum, held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, attracted several dozens of people ahead of the March 17 primary election.

Candidates include District 9 Brad Beeding who is challenging incumbent Jeffrey Deppe; District 13 Will Tolmie is challenging incumbent Richard Brunk; District 16 Joshua Ehrmann is challenging incumbent Kai Swanson; and District 20 Johnnie Woods, Virgil Mayberry and Shane Davis.

Hot topics of the night included questions on taxes, infrastructure and budget reform.

Woods is the only woman running for a seat and says she's honest, capable and that the board needs fresh blood.

"If you can't recruit people because of high taxes... if you can't recruit business or retain businesses, who's going to be here to pay taxes," Woods asked.

Those up for reelection say they have plans to lower taxes.