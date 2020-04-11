Rock Island County voters say yes to 2nd amendment proposition

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Voters in Rock Island County have voted yes on the 2nd amendment proposition.
The proposition passed with 85% for and 15% against.
The question: "Should the Illinois General Assembly protect a citizen's right to keep and bear arms as defined by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution?"
Rock Island County Republican chairman Drue Mielke says the proposal stems from five gun control laws the General Assembly has passed in recent years.
"If the legislature is passing these unconstitutional, questionable laws, they should be called out," he said. "And they should realize, their constituents across the state are calling them out and saying, 'This is not what we want in Illinois.'"
Mielke said it won't impact or change any laws or policies. But he and supporters say it'll send a clear message to Springfield.
Supporters also say this proposition is critical after the Rock Island County Board failed to pass a proposal last year that would've made the county a gun sanctuary along with 40 other counties in the state.