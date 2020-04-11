Rock Island County voters say yes to 2nd amendment proposition

The question: "Should the Illinois General Assembly protect a citizen's right to keep and bear arms as defined by the Second Amendment?"

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Voters in Rock Island County have voted yes on the 2nd amendment proposition.

The proposition passed with 85% for and 15% against.

The question: "Should the Illinois General Assembly protect a citizen's right to keep and bear arms as defined by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution?"

"If the legislature is passing these unconstitutional, questionable laws, they should be called out," he said. "And they should realize, their constituents across the state are calling them out and saying, 'This is not what we want in Illinois.'"

Mielke said it won't impact or change any laws or policies. But he and supporters say it'll send a clear message to Springfield.