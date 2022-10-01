WATCH: RI Mayor delivers 2022 State of the City address

Mayor Mike Thoms will give his annual State of the City address at noon Monday, Jan. 10. Watch the address live here.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Check back here at noon to watch the address LIVE.

What does 2022 have in store for Rock Island? Mayor Mike Thoms will answer that question Monday afternoon during his State of the City address.

"The City of Rock Island has continued to meet and exceed a number of its goals in 2021," Thoms said in an announcement. "And (it) has great and exciting things coming in 2022."

The address will be delivered noon Monday during a joint meeting of the Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary clubs at the Botanical Center in Rock Island.

This year, one of the biggest decisions facing the mayor's office will be how to spend $26 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Rock Island has already committed $2.5 million of the funds to renovating its downtown area.

A $20 million federal court house and $13 million YWCA building are also scheduled to be completed in 2022.