Rita Hart will not run for Congress in 2022

The 2020 Democratic candidate in Eastern Iowa confirmed the news Monday, Nov. 1.

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa — Democrat Rita Hart will not seek election in 2022 for Iowa's newly formed first congressional district, which will cover Davenport, Bettendorf and Clinton.

The former state senator and congressional and lieutenant governor candidate made the announcement Monday, Nov. 1.

In an election that started in November of 2020 and wasn't finalized until March of this year, Hart lost to current congresswoman and Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by just six votes.

A spokesman for Hart sent News 8 this statement Monday in relation Miller-Meeks and Democratic congressional candidate Christina Bohannan, who announced she was running for Congress in August of this year.