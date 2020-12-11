Watch: Reynolds gives COVID-19 press conference as cases explode across Iowa

Iowa Gov. Reynolds is giving a COVID-19 press conference as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state with confirmed cases rising, reaching peak numbers.

IOWA, USA — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is giving a COVID-19 press conference as the coronavirus continues to spread across the state with confirmed cases rising, reaching peak numbers.

Watch the full press conference here:

Reynolds acknowledged the spread of the coronavirus and implemented some new restrictions Tuesday targeting social gatherings. However, the governor continued to encourage "personal responsibility" among Iowans to slow the spread rather than implementing further mitigation efforts.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated Nov. 8 indicated Iowa has the fourth highest number of new cases per 100,000 people in the country with the fourth highest test positivity rating. Iowa also had nearly triple the national average of new COVID cases per 100,000 people between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1.

"Every death is unfortunate," Reynolds said when asked about the concentration of confirmed cases in nursing homes.

Older adults accounted for 20% of new cases, according to the governor. Polk County has had the highest number of new cases since Nov. 1.