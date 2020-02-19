Bernie Sanders' campaign to request recount of Iowa caucuses

The results show that Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are in an effective tie.

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results.

This comes after the state Democratic Party released results of its recanvass on Tuesday, February 18, that show Sanders and Pete Buttigieg in an effective tie.

In the new results, Buttigieg has 563.207 state delegate equivalents and Sanders has 563.127 state delegate equivalents out of 2,152 counted. That is a margin of 0.004 percentage points.