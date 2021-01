Several regions in Illinois are expected to reduce mitigations Friday, Jan 15.

ILLINOIS, USA — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to reduce restrictions on several regions in Illinois Friday.

All 11 regions under the state's Restore Illinois plan have been under Tier 3 mitigation since Nov. 20, 2020, which closes casinos, prohibits indoor dining, limits gyms to operate at 25% capacity and more.

At his last COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said some restrictions may be lifted on several regions by Jan. 15, 2021.