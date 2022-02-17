Govs. Pritzker, Reynolds, QC's congressional leaders react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Here's how Quad Cities’ top state and congressional leaders have reacted to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MOLINE, Ill. — Russian troops attempted to infiltrate Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Friday, Feb. 25, and several casualties were reported as a result. Meanwhile, fears of a wider war in Europe prompted worldwide efforts to curb Russia’s military invasion.

President Joe Biden and other countries imposed tough sanctions on Russia, targeting Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors through limited exports and access to the U.S. dollar.

Quad Cities companies John Deere & Co. and ADM with oversees locations have had to close offices located in Ukraine due to the unrest there.

Here’s how the Quad Cities’ top state and congressional leaders have reacted to the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“Tonight we stand together in prayer for the people of Ukraine and united in our resolve against the tyranny of a Russian autocrat determined to undermine democracy and threaten peace on the European continent.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will deliver the Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, also tweeted a statement in support of Ukraine on Thursday, Feb. 24.

Reynold’s tweet said, “We stand with the people of Ukraine currently fighting for freedom and their country’s future. I join with leaders across America and the globe in condemning the brutal actions of the Russian military. I ask Iowans to join me in prayer for Ukraine and peace in the world.”

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa), who previously expressed support for Ukrainians and journalists abroad covering the conflict on Twitter, tweeted the following statement Friday, Feb. 25:

“Now is not the time for half-measures. There should be full-scale sanctions on Putin and on Russian banks and energy. President Biden needs a comprehensive plan to protect Americans in Ukraine, safeguard the U.S. from cyber threats and mitigate disruptions to our energy and food supply.”

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) tweeted the following Thursday:

“There is no such thing as a minor invasion or a major invasion. What #Russia is doing in #Ukraine right now is an invasion of a sovereign nation, and it cannot stand.”

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Illinois), in an interview on NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” discussed Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the need for bipartisan opposition to Russia’s military actions.

“If there is any good to come out of this, I hope it is that we are united as Democrats and Republicans – that we are putting our nation over anything else. This is about democracy… making sure that we preserve democracy to the best of our ability.

This is about protecting democracy and not allowing a leader like Vladimir Putin to continue to spread his authoritarian ways.”

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin

On Thursday, Feb. 17, Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) and Ukraine Caucus Co-chair Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) cosponsored Senate Resolution 519 in support of Ukraine and condemning Russia's illegal invasion of the country.

Durbin and Duckworth released the following statements regarding the resolution:

“The Ukrainian people have a right to peacefully choose their own path forward as a nation, and the passage of this bipartisan resolution reaffirms the United States’ support of Ukraine charting its own course,” Durbin said. “The Ukrainian and the Russian people deserve better than Putin’s warped and selfish pursuit of Soviet nostalgia designed just to help him stay in power.”

“I’m very troubled by the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s clear and continuing escalation of tensions in the region, and I was proud to join this bipartisan group of Senators to send a clear message that the U.S. supports Ukraine’s self-determination and stands strong against Putin’s unwarranted aggression,” Duckworth said.

Grassley also tweeted the following statement in support of Ukraine on Thursday:

"Putin is inhumane to benefit his own ego. He has no respect for agreements Russia signed to respect sovereignty of Ukraine. He’s killing innocent people like Stalin did in 1930s. I’m praying for the people of Ukraine."

Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) issued the following statement in response to Biden’s Thursday address on the invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin deserves no grace. He is slaughtering innocent people and attempting to overrun a sovereign, freedom-loving nation, and partner of the United States. The administration should not be holding back; our adversaries are certainly not. Kick Russia out of the SWIFT banking system, sanction Putin and his oligarch friends directly, and ensure that Ukraine has the lethal firepower necessary to win this fight. Anything less will not stop this autocratic thug.