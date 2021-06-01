Local lawmakers react to protests at US Capitol

Area representatives took to social media to weigh in on the chaos at the US Capito.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As pro-Trump protestors embarked on the US Capitol, people inside were being evacuated or sheltering in place.

This happened Wednesday, January 6 as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results.

Protesters made it inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”

Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes by supporters of President Donald Trump

The following are a series of Tweets from our local and regional lawmakers, responding to the situation at the US Capitol:

You can protest and be peaceful.



Storming government buildings and attacking law enforcement officers is unacceptable.



My staff and me are safe and sheltering in place. https://t.co/bQRihjWaz0 — Mariannette Miller-Meeks (@RepMMM) January 6, 2021

I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest.



What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear.



My staff and I are safe.



Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work. — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 6, 2021

What is happening at the Capitol is beyond belief and utterly unacceptable in our democracy. This is nothing less than an attempt at mob rule. President Trump needs to address this situation immediately and tell his supporters this is completely beyond the pale. — Dave Loebsack for Iowa (@DaveForIowa) January 6, 2021

I have spent my entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate. I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol.



I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 6, 2021

President Donald Trump said this amid the protests:

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

State leaders weighed in on the protests:

I’m disgusted watching the violence playing out inside and around the Capitol. First and foremost, I pray for the safety of our first responders, elected officials, staff and the public. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 6, 2021