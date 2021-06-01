Local lawmakers react to protests at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As pro-Trump protestors embarked on the US Capitol, people inside were being evacuated or sheltering in place.
This happened Wednesday, January 6 as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results.
Protesters made it inside the Senate chamber. One got up on the dais and yelled “Trump won that election.”
Members of Congress inside the House chamber were told by police to put on gas masks after tear gas was dispersed in the Capitol Rotunda amid skirmishes by supporters of President Donald Trump
The following are a series of Tweets from our local and regional lawmakers, responding to the situation at the US Capitol:
President Donald Trump said this amid the protests:
State leaders weighed in on the protests: