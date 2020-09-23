'It's an unimaginable number': Pritzker updates Illinois on COVID-19 pandemic, Sept. 23

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updates the state on the coroanvirus pandemic as the state's seven-day positivity rate hovers at 3.5%.

Pritzker began with emphasizing the ways Illinois is managing COVID-19. The state set a record with 74,000 tests in a one day period over the weekend, Prtizker said.

"We are one of the first states to surpass 5 million tests since the onset of this pandemic," Pritzker. "We are by far the best testing state in the Midwest and the best testing state between the two coasts."

As Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the decision of a grand jury on the Breonna Taylor case, Pritzker said the National Guard and State Police are prepared for the possibility of "peaceful protests or something beyond that."

The grand jury recommended three counts of first degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison. No other officers involved were indicted.

"We will protect their right to free speech, we will protect their right to protest but we will also stand against anyone who is intending to loot or intending to cause violence or intending to cause mayhem," Pritzker said.

"It's an unimaginable number."

The governor noted that the U.S. passing 200,000 COVID-19 deaths was comparable to American deaths in WWII.

"Some people have become a bit numb to the numbers but I want to remind people that COVID-19 can have severe consequences," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said.