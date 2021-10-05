Pritzker, US Housing Secretary Fudge to discuss COVID-19 economic recovery program

Gov. Pritzker will meet with U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Fudge on Monday morning to discuss Illinois' Build Back Better agenda.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will meet with U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge on Monday morning to discuss the state’s Build Back Better agenda and Latino communities.

The news conference will take place Monday morning at Casa Queretaro in Chicago.

Casa Queretaro is a 45-unit affordable housing complex, according to architecture firm Site Design Group. The goal of creating the rental properties was to support affordable housing for the community while also developing what was previously an abandoned industrial site in a sustainable way.

Federally funded Build Back Better Regional Challenge was designed to accelerate economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic nationwide and help local economies become more resilient to future economic crises, according to the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) invited eligible applicants to form regional coalitions to apply for funding of projects in their region. Funding to the coalitions will be awarded in phases:

50-60 regional coalitions of partnering entities will be awarded about $500,000 in technical assistance funds to develop and support three to eight projects to grow a regional growth cluster. Phase 2: EDA will award 20-30 regional coalitions $25-75 million, and up to $100 million, to implement those projects.

Eligible applicants, according to the EDA, include a(n):

District organization of an EDA-designated Economic Development District.

Native tribe or a consortium of native tribes.

State, county, city or other political subdivision of a state.

Institution of higher education or a consortium of institutions of higher education.

Public or private non-profit organization or association acting in cooperation with officials of a political subdivision of a state.