Pritzker says Illinois won't hit COVID-19 peak until mid-May

Pritzker offers a tepid response to GOP re-opening proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois House Republicans are suggesting ways for slowly reopening businesses and relaxing restrictions on public interaction as the threat from COVID-19 potentially recedes.

With Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order scheduled to expire April 30, GOP lawmakers offered plans for re-opening businesses such as car dealerships, salons, and state parks and allowing hospitals to resume regular screening procedures.

It came just a day after Pritzker announced that the rising number of cases won't hit its peak until mid-May, weeks later than projected, raising questions about a stay-at-home extension.